US: Flash PMIs surprise to the upside in January

According to Markit, the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.3 for the month of January, up from December’s 47.9.
In addition, the S&P Global Services PMI climbed to 52.9 (from 51.4) and the S&P Global Composite PMI rose to 52.3 (from 50.9).
