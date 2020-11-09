US fiscal stimulus deal most likely in December – Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs analysts provide probable scenarios on a post-US election fiscal stimulus, with a deal most likely to be reached in December.

Key quotes

“Neither party has as much to gain from postponing passage since Senate control looks less likely to change than it seemed prior to the election.”

“The upcoming runoff elections in Georgia might make Senate Republicans more eager to reach a deal, as they will want to avoid any perception the Republican majority is an obstacle to fiscal relief.”

“As noted above, some fiscal measures are likely to pass in December along with the spending bill, and political trade-offs might make it easiest to just pass the broader bill at that point.”