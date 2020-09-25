US fiscal impasse will lead to below-forecast Q4 growth – Goldman Sachs

The investment banking giant Goldman Sachs foresees Washington's stalemate on additional fiscal stimulus leading to a slower than expected US economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Economists have lowered their fourth-quarter gross domestic product forecast to 3% from 6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis after revising its base case to include a lack of additional fiscal stimulus until 2021, according to Business Insider.

Key quote (Source: Goldman's client note via Business Insider)