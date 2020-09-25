US fiscal impasse will lead to below-forecast Q4 growth – Goldman Sachs

The investment banking giant Goldman Sachs foresees Washington's stalemate on additional fiscal stimulus leading to a slower than expected US economic growth in the fourth quarter.
Economists have lowered their fourth-quarter gross domestic product forecast to 3% from 6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis after revising its base case to include a lack of additional fiscal stimulus until 2021, according to Business Insider.
Key quote (Source: Goldman's client note via Business Insider)
"We had previously assumed that Congress would attach a $1 trillion stimulus package to the continuing resolution at the end of this month that would include a partial extension of the extra unemployment benefit and additional PPP loans. We now think that any further stimulus will wait until early 2021," Thursday's client note said.
We are more confident that the widespread distribution of a coronavirus vaccine to the entire population will be achieved by Q3 rather than Q2 of the next year.
