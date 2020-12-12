US FDA authorizes Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the much-awaited authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech's jointly developed coronavirus vaccine for emergency use (EUA) late Friday.

This comes after the vaccine advisers to the US medical regulator voted 17 to 4 Thursday, recommending the approval of the vaccine for emergency use.

Pfizer’s covid vaccine, which has shown 95% efficacy in a late-stage trial, will be available for the first inoculations early next week. Canada also authorized the vaccine and expects to start inoculations next week.

Additional details

“The FDA said the vaccine can be given to people aged 16 and older.”

“Healthcare workers and elderly people in long-term care facilities are expected to be the main recipients of the first round of 2.9 million doses.”

In response to the FDA authorization, US President Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter, citing, “the first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours.”