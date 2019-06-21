US FAA prohibits US operators from flying in an area over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman

Amidst mounting geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice on Friday, prohibiting flying in an area over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.
Key Highlights (via Reuters):
“U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order prohibiting U.S. operators from flying in an overwater area of Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman
It remained concerned about the escalation of tension and military activity within close proximity to high volume civil aircraft routes as well as Iran's willingness to use long-range missiles in international airspace with little or no warning.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Forming inverse head-and-shoulders, breakout is still 60 pips away
EUR/USD’s daily chart shows the currency is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline resistance, currently at 1.1354. The pair is creating a major bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: 1.2763/72 resistance is key ahead of 200-day MA
GBP/USD found a base in recent sessions down at the 1.25 figure and bulls have surged to the 1.27 handle on dollar weakness. There was a notable divergence on the RSI indicator and bears were all dried up from the downside run.
USD/JPY: Bears attacking 107.00 on escalating US-Iran conflict
USD/JPY is seen printing fresh five-month lows ahead of the 107 handle, as the bears regain control amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, with the US-Iran geopolitical tensions flaring up. Markets ignore dismal Japanese data.
Gold pierces through key 1400 levels, fresh six-year highs
The buying interest around Gold remains unabated so far this Friday, prompting the yellow metal to break through the key 1400 psychological mark to hit the highest levels in six years amid dovish tilt by major global central banks and escalating Middle-East tensions.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.