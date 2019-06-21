US FAA prohibits US operators from flying in an area over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman

Amidst mounting geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice on Friday, prohibiting flying in an area over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

Key Highlights (via Reuters):

“U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order prohibiting U.S. operators from flying in an overwater area of Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman

It remained concerned about the escalation of tension and military activity within close proximity to high volume civil aircraft routes as well as Iran's willingness to use long-range missiles in international airspace with little or no warning.”