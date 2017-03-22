US: Existing home sales and Fed speak in focus - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggests that the existing home sales data in addition to the Fed speak will be key economic events for the today’s US session.

Key Quotes

“Existing home sales for February will provide the week’s first notable data release. Market expectations are for a moderate 2.5% pullback (from the cycle high) to an annualized 5.55m units.”

“Kaplan is the only Fed official on the calendar who has not already spoken publicly following the March FOMC but his comments will come after the close at 19:00 ET. Kaskari will speak (again) at 12:30 ET and we will also hear from Yellen, though she is merely giving a 15 minute opening statement at a community development conference.”