US Envoy: US is ready to resume talks with North Korea - Yonhap

The United States' representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday that his team is ready to resume negotiations on denuclearization with North Korea, as cited by South Korean news agency – Yonhap.

Following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, Biegun noted: "We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea."

"I am fully committed to this important mission. We will get this done," he added.

Any positive development on the US-N. Korea front is likely to render positive for the risk sentiment. As of now, the Treasury yields and US equity futures are extending their gains while USD/JPY holds steady near 106.50 levels.