US Elections: Biden win to trigger profit-taking on equities and revert USD weakness – Nordea

Biden is leading Trump by miles in polls, while the increasing probability of a blue wave outcome has been correlated with higher equities, a weaker USD and a steeper curve, but such a viewpoint is already consensus by now, as Andreas Steno Larsen from Nordea notes.
Key quotes
“A Biden win will be associated with a risk-asset rally, a weaker USD with positive spill overs to EM and a slightly steeper yield curve, but it is getting increasingly clear that markets are already mostly positioned for such a scenario. It could therefore be that a Biden win will rather lead to temporary profit-taking on such positions. This is now more likely than a swift rally immediately after a Biden-win, in our view.”
“The very initial reaction (first 1-2 hours) of trading post a Biden win will likely lead to stronger equities, a weaker USD and higher interest rates, but such moves could be swiftly reversed due to profit-taking since everyone is already aboard the Biden train in market positions.”
“We decided to conduct a survey on expected market moves over the following month of a confirmed blue wave to gauge the market sentiment. Most people expect a ‘Biden-rally’ with higher equities, a weaker USD and a steeper yield curve in the month following a blue sweep. The biggest consensus view is that long bond yields will increase if Biden wins the election in a blue sweep (76% of respondents). 67% of respondents expect the USD to weaken (DXY) and 71% expect equities to rally. It is hence a consensus view that a Biden presidency will lead to a reflationary market environment in the following month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps toward one-month high amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading closer to the October peak of 1.3083, higher on the day. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD holds steady near six-day tops, just below $1920 level
Gold traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1923 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus
Stock and gold rise, the safe-haven dollar falls on hopes that US lawmakers strike a relief package for the economy. Tensions toward the elections, Brexit talks, and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are all eyed.
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.