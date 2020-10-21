US Elections: Biden win to be positive for commodities – ABN Amro

The US Presidential elections are approaching. On November 2 (or before by mail) US citizens will choose a president. The most likely outcome is that Biden wins the presidency and this result is set to benefit the commodity market, strategists at ABN Amro reports.
Key quotes
“We expect that Democratic policies would probably result in a considerably stronger US economy in the coming years. This is positive for commodities in general overall, especially if Chinese growth is resilient.”
“We also expect US real rates to remain negative or to decline further in 2021. This supports commodity prices due to the historical negative relationship between the two.”
“The dollar will probably be supported in the nearterm (= downside price risk dollar-denominated commodities) but we expect weakness in 2021. Some near-term weakness in commodity prices will likely result in higher prices afterwards.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
