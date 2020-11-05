US election: Trump campaign to make major announcement in Las Vegas at 1630 GMT

US President Donald Trump's campaign said on Thursday that they will be making a "major announcement" in Las Vegas at 1130 EST (1630 GMT), Reuters reported, citing an official statement.

According to the statement, former intelligence official Richard Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald will be present at the news conference.

Reporting on the matter, Fox News said that Trump campaign will announce a lawsuit in Nevada, alleging voter fraud.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.8% on the day at 3,496.