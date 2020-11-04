US election: Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots

US President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a suit in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt the counting of ballots, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an official statement.

Trump campaign further noted that it also demands to review those ballots which were opened and counted while they did not have "meaningful access."

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar ındex was up 0.11% on a daily basis at 93.44.