US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -1.6 million in week ending September 18

- Crude oil inventories in the US declined less than expected last week.
- WTI edged higher toward $40 after the EIA data.
Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was -1.6 million barrels in the week ending September 18th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. Analysts estimate was for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels.
Market reaction
Crude oil prices edged slightly higher after this report and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen gaining 0.55% on a daily basis near $40.
Additional takeaways
"US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 13.4 million barrels per day during the week ending September 18, 2020, which was 119,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average."
"US crude oil imports averaged 5.2 million barrels per day last week, up by 160,000 barrels per day from the previous week."
"Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 17.8 million barrels a day, down by 15.9% from the same period last year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
