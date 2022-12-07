Speaking at a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) event on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Solomon said that he sees about 65% odds of the US economy entering a recession in 2023.
Key quotes
“Probability of a "soft landing", that is, a slowdown in inflation that doesn't tip the economy into recession for the US economy at 35%.”
"I would define a soft landing as we get inflation back close to 4% inflation, maybe we have a 5% terminal rate and we have 1% growth"
"I think there's a reasonable possibility we could navigate a scenario like that."
"But I also think there's a very reasonable possibility that we could have a recession of some kind.”
He said “stocks will be lower, oil lower and the US Dollar to rise slightly.”
