US economy is expected to be in a recession in the second half of 2020 - Rabobank

While the coincident and lagging indicators show that the US economy is still going strong, the leading indicators suggest that the future looks less bright, according to analysts at Rabobank.
Key quotes
"The un-inversion of the yield curve, strong employment growth, solid growth in consumer spending, the low unemployment rate and a possible US-China trade deal do not change our forecast that the US economy is heading for a recession next year."
"The arguments put forward to dispel our forecast of a recession reveal the absence of a coherent forecasting framework."
"Our forecasting framework points to a recession in the second half of 2020. This will also force the Fed to slash rates back to zero before the end of 2020."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines
The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.
GBP/USD holding on to gains near 1.3200
The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips below its multi-month high of 1.3189, consolidating gains ahead of UK elections this Thursday. Conservatives’ lead underpins Sterling.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
Gold: Climbs further beyond 200-hour SMA, inching closer to $1470 level
Gold added to the previous session's modest gains and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid persistent trade uncertainties.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.