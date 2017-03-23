U.S. economy in a snaphot - New York Fed

U.S. economy in a snaphot - New York FedBy Eren Sengezer
Federal Reserve Bank of New York just published its monthly presentation titled 'U.S. Economy in a Snapshot'.
Key quotes
- Real consumer spending was soft in January, suggesting slower real PCE growth in Q1 than in recent quarters. Auto sales in January and February have shown a step-down compared to Q4 and there were further declines in energy services expenditures due to mild weather.
- January data suggested somewhat stronger near-term momentum for business equipment spending in 2017Q1.
- Surveys suggest sizable improvement in manufacturing conditions, but production data still indicate sluggish growth. Single-family housing starts appear to remain on a gradual uptrend, but new single-family home sales may have peaked in late 2016.
- Payroll growth was solid again in February. The unemployment rate fell, while the labor force participation rate and employment-population ratio rose in the month. Some labor compensation measures are pointing to firmer wage growth.
- Headline and core price data were strong in January, suggesting inflation is continuing its progress towards the FOMC’s goal.
- U.S. equity indexes and nominal long-term Treasury yields moved higher. After trading in a narrow range for an extended period of time, oil prices recently pulled back over concerns of oversupply in the market.