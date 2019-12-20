US: Economy expanded by 2.1% in third quarter as expected

US economy grew 2.1% in Q3 as previously estimated.

US Dollar Index advanced to fresh 10-day highs above 97.60.

The US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in its final estimate on Friday. This reading matched the previous estimate and also came in line with the market expectation.

The US Dollar Index preserved its recovery momentum after the data and was last up 0.2% on the day at 97.60.

Further details of the publication revealed that the GDP Price Index in the third quarter remained steady at 1.7% to fall short of the market expectation of 1.8%.