US Eco. Advisor Kudlow: Trade deal with China is not over

Confirming that the US-China trade deal has not fallen apart, US Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that the trade deal with China is not over while speaking to Axios.

Kudlow added that it's totally false that China trade talks are off.

"The US remains engaged with China over the phase one trade deal signed last January and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer, the deal is going well. President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Kudlow said.

Navarro later clarified to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that he was "trying to make a broader point about 'trust' when he made the remarks about the trade talks.

Related articles