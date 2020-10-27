US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 1.9% in September vs. 0.5% expected

Durable Goods Orders in the US rose more than expected in September.

US Dollar Index remains depressed below 93.00 mark after the data.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States expanded by 19% on a monthly basis in September. The reading was well above 0.5% rise anticipated and the 0.4% growth recorded in the previous month. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.8% as against 0.4% anticipated and the previous month's upwardly revised 1% increase. Excluding defense, new orders jumped 3.4%.

Market reaction

The upbeat data, however, did little to impress the USD bulls or trigger any large movement in the FX market. In fact, the key US Dollar Index remained depressed below the 93.00 mark and moved little following the release.