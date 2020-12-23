US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 0.9% in November vs. 0.6% expected

Durable Goods Orders in US rose more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 90.50 after the data.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States expanded by 0.9%, or $2.2 billion, on a monthly basis to $244.2 billion in November, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.6%.

Additional takeaways

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%."

"Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7%."

"Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, $1.5 billion or 1.9 percent to $78.8 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no attention to this report and is was losing 0.15% at 90.51 at the time of press.