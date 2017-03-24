US: Durable goods order and Fed speak in focus – TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that in the US session durable goods orders will complement a lineup of Fed speakers to help drive market sentiment, along with developments on the American Health Care Act.

Key Quotes

“Durable goods order for February are expected by the market to post a 1.3% advance. TD expects a 1.1% increase but are more upbeat on ex-transport orders, which we see rising by 0.8% m/m versus the market consensus for 0.6% m/m.”

“Looking to the Fed, New York President Dudley be the most consequential for the markets when he speaks at 10:00 ET while Evans, Bullard and Williams will also speak throughout the day. Of the latter three, Evans is the lone voter and holds a slightly dovish bias.”