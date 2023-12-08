US Dollar trades with gains amid strong labor market data and rising yields

- DXY Index is above the 20-day SMA at 104.05.
- US NFPs from November accelerated, as did Average Hourly Earnings. The Unemployment Rate declined.
- US is set to report CPI inflation next Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) continued to command the financial markets as it soared to the 104.05 mark, primarily because of positive labor market cues and a surge in yields, which suggests that markets are delaying rate cuts in 2024. The gains for the USD Index (DXY) were fueled by economic reports from November, prominently Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate and Nonfarm Payrolls, all of which collectively fuelled hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Moderating US inflation figures from October fuelled dovish expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's stance at the beginning of November. However, Fed officials' signals considering further tightening are dampening these expectations, and strong labor market data reaffirms this cautious stance by the bank, which is requesting further evidence on the economy cooling down. The upcoming inflation data from November and the Fed meeting next week will be critical determinants for the USD’s short-term trajectory.
Daily Market Movers: US Dollar rising on the strength of labor market data
- The US dollar is making gains today, riding on a wave of strong labor market data and climbing yields.
- According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, November's Average Hourly Earnings MoM figures revealed a better-than-expected increase of 0.4%, exceeding both consensus and previous numbers of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.
- The Nonfarm Payrolls for November showed 199K new jobs were added to the US economy, surpassing consensus expectations of 180K and the preceding number of 150K jobs.
- The Unemployment Rate came in at 3.7%, lower than the anticipated figure of 3.9%.
- US bond yields are rising, with rates for 2-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds rising to 4.72%, 4.24%, and 4.23%, respectively.
- As per the CME FedWatch Tool, the market expects no rate hike in the December Fed meeting but anticipates less easing in 2024.
- Next week will see Tuesday's release of the Headline and Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, which will likely shape the expectations for the next Fed decisions.
Technical Analysis: US Dollar bulls step in, but bears are still in command
The indicators on the daily chart reflect a short-term conflicted landscape for the US Dollar. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) position is on a positive slope, albeit in negative territory. This signals growing buying momentum, but it isn't robust enough to draw a definitive recovery. On the other hand, the histogram of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator paints a similar picture with green bars, which suggests that the selling pressure is declining.
Regarding the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the index sits above the 20-day SMA, yet below the 100-day SMA. Nonetheless, with respect to the 200-day SMA, it is clear that the index is operating in a generally bullish zone.
The resilience of bulls, in combination with bears taking a breather, insinuates that the selling force could be losing dominance over the buying force. However, the US Dollar Index needs to make a sustained move above the 100-day SMA for a change in the prevailing selling momentum. Until then, the overall technical outlook remains tentatively balanced toward the downside.
Support levels: 104.00 (20-day SMA), 103.50, 103.30.
Resistance levels: 104.40 (100-day SMA), 104.50,104.70.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
