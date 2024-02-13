Share:

The DXY rose to 104.80 on Tuesday, past the key resistance of the 100-day SMA.

US Treasury yields soared as January’s Core CPI came in higher than expected.

The odds of a cut in May have fallen to 40%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The US Dollar (USD) witnessed an upward thrust on Tuesday, trading at 104.80 on the Dollar Index (DXY) reaching its highest level since mid-November. The Greenback was boosted by January's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which made markets delay the start of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easing cycle.

After Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair indicated that a cut in March was unlikely due to the bank still needing additional evidence on falling inflation, higher inflation than expected on Tuesday benefited the US Dollar as markets begin to eye June as the start of easing.



Daily digest market movers: US Dollar soars as Core CPI from January comes in higher than expected

Reports by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 0.4% MoM increase in the Core inflation rate for January, surpassing the consensus and previous figures of 0.3%.

On a YoY basis, Core inflation remained steady at 3.9%, maintaining the previous numbers but outdoing the forecasted 3.7%.

A rise in the US Treasury bond yields was observed following the data. Current rates place the 2-year yield at 4.60%, the 5-year yield at 4.26%, and the 10-year yield at 4.27%, which benefits the US Dollar.

Market expectations for rate cuts based on the CME FedWatch Tool for the next May meeting dropped to 40%, while those odds rose to 50% for the June meeting.

Technical analysis: DXY bulls step in and conquer the 100-day SMA

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a positive slope and trades in positive territory, indicating a strong buying momentum among investors. This reveals that the market is demonstrating buyer dominance, supporting the notion of further upward market movement.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram illustrates rising green bars, reinforcing the bullish momentum painted by the RSI. This suggests that investors are displaying a strong risk appetite and are buying the asset aggressively.

In a broader context, the index is now trading above its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish market structure. The position of the DXY above these significant SMAs bolsters the dominance of bulls on larger time frames.

In conclusion, the technical indicators on the daily chart conclusively reflect a prevalent buying momentum in the market. This, coupled with the fact that bulls are gaining ground, means a sustainable move in the upward direction would more likely be the order of the day in the foreseeable future in case bulls receive additional fundamental stimulus.