Over the past month, the US dollar has reversed most of its gains posted in the first quarter this year. The drivers of the FX market are steering towards expected policy normalisation but it is still a long journey. Economists at HSBC still expect modest USD weakness this year, but the greenback could outperform other currencies over the long run.
USD could outperform other currencies over the long run
“The belief that the global economy is gradually healing should imply that some future degree of monetary policy normalisation will eventually occur, which is then partly discounted by exchange rates today.”
“The Federal Reserve (Fed) is only willing to change to a more hawkish stance if the rise in growth and inflation turns out to be durable rather than transitory. Nevertheless, the volatility in recent activity data and noisy inflation base effects imply that this probably will not become clear until later this year.”
“As long as US fiscal and monetary stimulus is generating spill overs for the rest of the world, such that there is a synchronous global recovery, albeit at somewhat uneven speeds, the broad USD is to weaken modestly. The other thing to note is that vaccinations in other parts of the world are gradually catching up.”
“While the USD is seen underperforming for now, we remain mindful of the conditions that could see it regain its momentum and leapfrog other currencies over the long run.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.