US Dollar advances as markets give up dovsh bets on the Fed

- In a quiet week, Fed’s hawks are keeping the US Dollar afloat.
- Fed officials ask for patience to let monetary policy do its job.
- US Treasury bond yields recover somewhat on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading with mild gains at 105.45. This gain can be partially attributed to the cautious remarks of members of the Federal Reserve (Fed), who highlighted that rates will be kept high as long as they need to be to bring down inflation. Other than that, there won’t be any relevant highlight from the US economy until next week when the US will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from April.
The US economy faces uncertainty with Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledging inflation persists uncomfortably high despite easing significantly in the past year. The Fed's stance has turned hawkish as the latest weak Nonfarm Payrolls report seems to have not convinced the bank that the job is done yet. However, if data continues coming in soft, the cuts will eventually come.
Daily digest market movers: DXY holds its ground on hawkish Fed bets, higher US Treasury yields
- Hawkish sentiments are emerging inside the Fed, casting doubt over the neutral rate level and pointing out potential prompts to adjust interest rates if needed, such as a resilient housing market and ascending inflation.
- Projections suggest a budding shift, indicating that the persistent strength of the US economy might elevate the median neutral rate in the future.
- Markets predict only a 10% probability of a rate cut at June's meeting. These probabilities reduce slightly over time with a projected 30% probability for a cut in July (down from 40%) and an 80% chance for September (down from 90%). A rate cut in November, however, remains fully priced in.
- US Treasury bond yields depict a scattered picture but are higher overall. The 2-year yield trades at 4.82%, mildly down while the yields for both 5-year and 10-year bonds, residing at 4.48% and 4.47%, respectively, show a slight upward inclination.
DXY technical analysis: DXY struggles amid reduced buying momentum, swing inclined toward sellers in the short term
The indicators on the daily chart reflect a rather unsettled scenario for the Dollar Index. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is lying flat in positive territory, indicating a lack of clear momentum in either direction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibits flat red bars, which shows that sellers remain steady.
In addition, the presence of the DXY beneath the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggests that bears have managed some control, with the currency struggling to regain ground. Despite the sellers' efforts, the Index remains above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), implying that bulls maintain dominance in the overall trend.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
