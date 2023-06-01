US Dollar edges lower as markets eye US data, Fedspeak

- US Dollar has been struggling to preserve its bullish momentum on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index retreats toward 104.00 from multi-month high it set above 104.50.
- US ADP employment data could impact the US Dollar's valuation.
The US Dollar (USD) has lost its traction after having outperformed its major rivals on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, was last seen declining toward 104.00 from the multi-month high it touched above 104.50 mid-week.
The USD's valuation could be impacted by the monthly private sector employment data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in the second half of the day. The US economic docket will also feature a revision to the first-quarter Unit Labor Costs and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI survey for May. In the meantime, investors will be paying close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials before the blackout period starts on Saturday.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar weakens against its rivals on Thursday
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker noted on Wednesday that he was leaning toward a pause in rate hikes in June but noted that incoming data may change his mind.
- Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said that pausing rate hikes at the next FOMC meeting would offer time to analyse more data before making a decision about the extent of additional tightening.
- According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of one more 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate hike at the upcoming meeting declined below 40% from nearly 70% early Wednesday.
- The House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the debt limit through January 1, 2025. US stock index futures trade modestly higher on Thursday.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the number of job openings on the last business day of April stood at 10.1 million, compared to 9.74 million in March. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 9.37 million and provided a short-lasting boost to the USD.
- In an interview with the Financial Times, Cleveland Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Loretta Mester said that she doesn't necessarily see a compelling reason for pausing rate increases amid a "really embedded, stubborn inflationary pressure.”
- Previewing the ADP data, "not only have ADP's figures jumped from miss to beat and the other way around, but these differences have also been significant, especially in recent months," said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "After leaping to the highest level since July 2022 in the latest April publication, the upcoming May report could be weak."
- Consumer sentiment in the US weakened slightly in May with the Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index edging lower to 102.3 from 103.7 in April (revised from 101.3). The Present Situation Index declined to 148.6 from 151.8 and the Consumer Expectations Index stayed virtually unchanged at 71.5. Finally, the one-year consumer inflation expectations ticked down to 6.1% in May from 6.2% in April.
- House prices in the US rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis in March, the monthly data published by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency showed on Tuesday. This reading followed February's increase of 0.7% (revised from 0.5%) and came in better than the market expectation of +0.2%.
Technical analysis: US Dollar Index stays dangerously close to key support level
The recent action of the US Dollar Index (DXY) confirmed 104.50 as a strong technical resistance in the near term. 104.00 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the November-February downtrend) aligns as key support for DXY and a daily close below that level could open the door for an extended slide toward 103.00, where the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 20-day SMA meet.
On the flip side, buyers could remain interested in case 104.00 stays intact. In that scenario, 104.50 (static level) aligns as first hurdle before DXY could target 105.00 (psychological level, static level) and 105.60 (200-day SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0700 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, staging a decent recovery despite soft inflation data from the Euro area. The Euro buyers cheer hawkish ECB commentary while the risk-positive market environment limits the USD's upside ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2450 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2450 in the European session, as the US Dollar resumes its downside amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage keep the US Dollar undermined ahead of the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,970 amid renewed US Dollar selling
Gold price is rebounding toward $1,970, having found strong bids near $1,950. The risk-on market profile is weighing on the US Dollar, enabling Gold price to attempt a recovery. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid rallying US Treasury bond yields. US data awaited.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
C3.ai gets punched in the face, is the AI hype a bit overdone?
OMG! Stocks sold off on Wednesday….and NVDA? That stock gave back $15 or 3.8% - What is going on? That is not supposed to happen….it can only go up! Quick someone call the NVDA police!