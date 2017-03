The greenback – tracked by the US Dollar Index – leaped to 99.61 after the media reported that the healthcare bill was pulled from the vote. President Donald Trump is expected to make a statement on healthcare from the Oval Office later in the afternoon. As of writing, the index was flat at 99.55 while the USD/JPY was up 0.23% at 111.20 and the EUR/USD gained 0.15% to 1.0800.