US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Further upside could extend to the 98.00 mark and beyond

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The up move in DXY has reached and surpassed March peaks in the 97.70 region, where it is now looking to stabilize.
  • The FOMC meeting will be key in determining the price action in the very near term. That said, immediately to the upside emerges the 98.00 neighbourhood ahead of 2019 peaks in the 98.35/40 band.
  • On the downside, the 21-day/55-day SMAs in the 97.40/45 region should offer initial contention along with weekly lows in the 97.30 region. Further south aligns the 97.13/05 zone, coincident with the 10-day and 100-day SMAs.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the 200-day SMA and the multi-month support line in the mid-96.00s should hold the downside and keep the constructive bias unchanged for the time being.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.64
Today Daily Change 9
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 97.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.44
Daily SMA50 97.5
Daily SMA100 97.09
Daily SMA200 96.61
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.77
Previous Daily Low 97.37
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.58
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 98
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

