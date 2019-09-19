US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY waiting for a catalyst

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is trapped in a triangle pattern as the market is waiting for a catalyst. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.55/98.66 resistance zone.
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the last two weeks, the Greenback has been trading in a trading range revolving around the 98.40 level. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is ranging above the 98.20 support and the 200 SMA. DXY is forming a triangle pattern with a potential breakout in either direction, although the primary bias is to the upside. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY bulls would need a break above the 98.55/98.68 resistance zone to pull away from the triangle pattern. On the flip side, bears need to overcome the 98.20/98.00 support zone. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.35
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 98.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.4
Daily SMA50 97.99
Daily SMA100 97.63
Daily SMA200 97.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.69
Previous Daily Low 98.2
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 98
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

