US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY up on Monday supported by the 200 DSMA

DXY is advancing little this Monday supported by the 200 DSMA.

The level to beat for bulls is 97.00 and 97.15.



DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend just above the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

DXY 4-hour chart

The market is in consolidation mode between the 100 and 200 SMAs. Bulls would need a break above 97.00 and 97.15 to get out of the woods.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY got a small boost this Monday above the 96.80 support and the 50/100 SMAs. If bulls can overcome 97.15 resistance the 97.30 and 97.55 can come into play.



Additional key levels