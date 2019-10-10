US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY under pressure near one-week lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is under bearish pressure trading at one-week lows.
  • A break below 98.63 key support could lead to further losses. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the New York session, the US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched analysts’ expectations at 2.4% YoY. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading at one-week lows, challenging the 96.64 support and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the market hold above this level DXY is set to remain with the current October range. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 98.85 and 99.00 price levels. 

 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.68
Today Daily Change -0.45
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 99.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.79
Daily SMA50 98.41
Daily SMA100 97.81
Daily SMA200 97.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.16
Previous Daily Low 98.89
Previous Weekly High 99.67
Previous Weekly Low 98.63
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.5

 

 

