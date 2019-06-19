US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY tumbles below 97.30 on Fed dovishness

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below 97.30 support.
  • The market is turning bearish and could potentially decline towards 97.00 and 96.74. 

The Greenback sold off as the latest FOMC report is hinting at cutting interest rates. This was perceived as dovish by the market and bearish for the American currency. 

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMA). The market retraced unable to break above 97.80 resistance.


DXY 4-hour chart

DXY broke below the 97.30 level and its 50 and 100 SMAs. It found some support at the 50 SMA just above 97.00.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below 97.30 and its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The 50 SMA is crossing below the 100 SMA which is a bearish sign. The market can potentially decline towards 97.00 and 96.74. Immediate resistance is at 97.30 and 97.55.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.26
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 97.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.44
Daily SMA50 97.5
Daily SMA100 97.09
Daily SMA200 96.61
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.77
Previous Daily Low 97.37
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.58
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 98
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.22

 

 

EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.

USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside

The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.

Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act

Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.

Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough

The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?

