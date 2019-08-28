US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY trading at weekly highs above the 98.22 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is gaining steam as the market is about to close the day above the 98.22 resistance.
  • The next key resistance can be located near the 98.38 level, crucial previous level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
This Wednesday DXY broke above the critical resistance at 98.10 opening the doors for a potential continuation up towards 98.36 (previous key level) on the way up. If the market hold above the 98.22 resistance level, it would be seen as a bullish sign. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.22 and 98.10 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.24
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 98.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 97.41
Daily SMA100 97.46
Daily SMA200 97.03
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.05
Previous Daily Low 97.86
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.28

 

 

