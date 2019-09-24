US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY off daily lows, near 98.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is down this Tuesday as the market fell near the 98.42 support.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.60 resistance level.
 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). For most of September, the Greenback has been trading in a tight range.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY has retraced down near the 98.42 support. If the market breaks below this level, the triangle pattern will cease to be into effect and a drop to 98.20 could be on the cards. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a retracement down in the short term. On the way up, a break of 98.60 can expose 98.85 resistance.

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.52
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 98.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.48
Daily SMA50 98.08
Daily SMA100 97.65
Daily SMA200 97.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.84
Previous Daily Low 98.45
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues

The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats

GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.

Gold News

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures