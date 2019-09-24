US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY loses steam below the 98.45 level

The Greenback is turning bearish breaking below the 98.45 support.

The market can weaken to the 98.20 price level.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, the Greenback has been trading in a tight range for most of September.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY has retraced below the 98.45 level and the triangle pattern is no longer into effect be into effect. The market is weak with a potential move down to 98.20. A break of this support can expose the 98.00 figure.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the short term. On the way up, resistance is seen at 98.45 and 98.60 price levels.

Additional key levels