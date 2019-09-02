US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY keeps the upbeat tone settling above the 99.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is hovering near the 2019 high as the market is trading at levels not seen since May 2017.
  • The next key resistances in line are seen at the 99.27 and 99.45 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market is reaching levels not seen since May 2017.

DXY 4-hour chart

 
Last Friday, the Greenback broke beyond the 98.94 resistance, the previous 2019 high, opening the gates for a potential continuation up towards 99.27 and 99.45 previous key levels. If the market holds above the 98.94 level, it can be seen as a bullish sign.
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is climbing up above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support can be seen at the 98.94 and the 98.68 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.04
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 98.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.5
Daily SMA200 97.06
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.02
Previous Daily Low 98.41
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

