US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY keeps the upbeat tone settling above the 99.00 figure

DXY (US Dollar Index) is hovering near the 2019 high as the market is trading at levels not seen since May 2017.

The next key resistances in line are seen at the 99.27 and 99.45 levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market is reaching levels not seen since May 2017.

DXY 4-hour chart

Last Friday, the Greenback broke beyond the 98.94 resistance, the previous 2019 high, opening the gates for a potential continuation up towards 99.27 and 99.45 previous key levels. If the market holds above the 98.94 level, it can be seen as a bullish sign.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is climbing up above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support can be seen at the 98.94 and the 98.68 levels.

Additional key levels