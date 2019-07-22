US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY grinding up as bulls defend the 97.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up little this Monday as the bulls keep the market above the 97.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for buyers are seen at 97.30 and 97.55. 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is adding little gains this Monday as the market is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) and the 97.00 handle. 

dxy daily chart
DXY 4-hour chart
 

DXY is challenging the 90.30 resistance level as it is trading above its main SMAs. The 97.55 and 97.80 resistances are likely the next main hurdles on the way up.

dxy 240 minute chart
DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 97.15 and 97.00 levels.

dxy 30-minute chart

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.26
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 97.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.82
Daily SMA50 97.19
Daily SMA100 97.18
Daily SMA200 96.82
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.29
Previous Daily Low 96.7
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.67
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

