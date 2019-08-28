US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY cling to daily highs, above 98.10 key level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is gaining steam as the market broke the 98.10 resistance.
  • The next target can be located near the 98.38 level, previous key level.

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY broke above 98.10 key resistance opening the gates for a potential move up towards 98.36 (previous key level) on the way up. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.10 and 97.95 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.21
Today Daily Change 0.19
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 98.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 97.41
Daily SMA100 97.46
Daily SMA200 97.03
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.05
Previous Daily Low 97.86
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers from the lows after Queen suspends parliament

GBP/USD recovers from the lows after Queen suspends parliament

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, off the lows. The Queen has consented to PM Johnson's request to suspend parliament in order to ram through a hard Brexit. The opposition vows to fight back.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day

Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day

After advancing to a session high of $1,547 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the last couple of hours and erased its daily gains.

Gold News

Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector

Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector

No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  