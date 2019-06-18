US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY climbs steadily ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) almost reached the 97.80 resistance.
  • The 2019 high at 98.37 remains on the bulls radar.

The Greenback is starting the week strong. Bullish investors will be scrutinizing the FOMC report on Wednesday. If the Federal Reserves seems not to be in a hurry to cut interest rates it might be perceived as bullish by the market.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMA). The market found some resistance just below the 97.80 resistance


DXY 4-hour chart

DXY had another push to the upside as the market is trading above its main SMAs. The level to beat for bulls is at 97.80. If broken the market can potentially leap to 98.37 the 2019 high.

DXY 30-minute chart


The greenback is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term.  Immediate support is at 97.55 and 97.30.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.62
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 97.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.46
Daily SMA50 97.49
Daily SMA100 97.07
Daily SMA200 96.6
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.6
Previous Daily Low 97.33
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.58
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.93

 

 

EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets.

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2550 after Boris wins again

The second ballot for Tories' leadership has been complete. Boris Johnson ended first with 126 votes, followed by Jeremy Hunt, who got 46. Dominic Raab eliminated. Pound showed no reaction to the news.

USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments

Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.

Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

