US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY battling with the 97.80 resistance at July tops

DXY tried to break above 97.80 but is currently finding no clear acceptance above that level.

The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 97.80 and 98.38 (2019 high).

DXY daily chart

The market is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as well as the 97.55 support.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is challenging the 97.80 resistance level as it is trading above the main SMAs. A clear break above the level is needed for the market to reach the 2019 high near 98.38. Immediate support is seen at the 97.55 and 97.30 levels.

Additional key levels