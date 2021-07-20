US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Room for extra upside near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY keeps business near recent tops around 93.00.
  • Next on the upside comes in the YTD highs in the mid-93.00s.

DXY keeps pushing higher and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the 93.00 mark to record new multi-month highs.

In light of the recent price action, further gains remain well on the cards with the immediate target now emerging at the 2021 peaks in the 93.50 zone (March 31).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, the positive stance on the dollar is expected to remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 91.36.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.97
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 92.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.29
Daily SMA50 91.14
Daily SMA100 91.43
Daily SMA200 91.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.04
Previous Daily Low 92.63
Previous Weekly High 92.83
Previous Weekly Low 92.08
Previous Monthly High 92.45
Previous Monthly Low 89.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips from highs as the dollar reasserts itself

EUR/USD slips from highs as the dollar reasserts itself

EUR/USD has slipped off 1.18 but is holding above the 15-week lows as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate sentiment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.36 amid growing covid concerns

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.36 amid growing covid concerns

GBP/USD has extended its falls well below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815

XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815

COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.

Gold News

Crypto markets bleed as bulls prepare for final comeback

Crypto markets bleed as bulls prepare for final comeback

Bitcoin price has dipped below the $30,000 level, creating panic among many investors. Ethereum price has come extremely close to testing the range low, hinting at a reversal.

Read more

Markets burn out, but is this for real?

Markets burn out, but is this for real?

There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures