US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside expected above 92.60

- DXY cliches fresh 2021 highs around 92.60 on Wednesday.
- Extra gains remain on the cards on a surpass of 92.60.
The dollar picks up further traction and lifts DXY to new yearly peaks around 92.60, area coincident with the critical 200-day SMA.
A convincing break above the latter should allow for the continuation of the uptrend and a shift to a more constructive stance, at least in the near/medium-term.
Further north of this area there is a minor hurdle at the 93.00 yardstick ahead of the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.44
|Today Daily Change
|26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|92.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.49
|Daily SMA50
|90.94
|Daily SMA100
|91.04
|Daily SMA200
|92.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.4
|Previous Daily Low
|91.76
|Previous Weekly High
|92.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.3
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.22
