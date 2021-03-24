US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside expected above 92.60

DXY cliches fresh 2021 highs around 92.60 on Wednesday.

Extra gains remain on the cards on a surpass of 92.60.

The dollar picks up further traction and lifts DXY to new yearly peaks around 92.60, area coincident with the critical 200-day SMA.

A convincing break above the latter should allow for the continuation of the uptrend and a shift to a more constructive stance, at least in the near/medium-term.

Further north of this area there is a minor hurdle at the 93.00 yardstick ahead of the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

DXY daily chart