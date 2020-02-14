US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY grinds to fresh 2020 highs, challenges 99.20 resistance

  • DXY is holding above the 99.00 figure as the index is printing fresh 2020 highs by a few ticks this Friday. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 99.20 resistance.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is trading near its highest since October while trading well above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY is spiking to the upside printing a fresh 2020 high by a few ticks this Friday. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is holding above the 99.00 figure as the market is trading well above its main SMAs. The bulls remain relentless as the market keeps grinding to the upside. Buyers are looking for a break above the 99.20 resistance to trade towards the 99.40 level. Support is seen at the 99.00 figure and 98.50 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.14
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 99.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.1
Daily SMA50 97.59
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.11
Previous Daily Low 98.85
Previous Weekly High 98.71
Previous Weekly Low 97.44
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

