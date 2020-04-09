US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY dips below 100.00 figure as Fed adds $2.3 trillion to its balance sheet

US dollar index (DXY) is consolidating gains below the 100.00 mark.

Support can emerge near the 99.50 and 99.00 levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading in a bull trend above the main daily SMAs, however, the greenback is losing steam below the 100.00 figure this Thursday as the Fed announced it will inject $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims are above 6.6 million.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is taking a breather below the 50/100 SMAs but above the 200 one suggesting that the bull trend remains intact. The market is challenging the 99.50 level which bull will attempt to defend. A bounce here can see buyers going for the 100.00 figure and above. Support is seen near the 99.00 and 98.30 levels.

Additional key levels