US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY closes below the 2019 high, retraces from 2020 top

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY erased the last two days of gains as the market is pulling back down from 2020 highs.
  • Sellers are expecting a deeper retracement below the 99.20 support level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is pulling back down, on track to close below the 2019 high at 99.67 level. DXY erased the gains of the last two days this Friday. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY fell sharply and tested the 50 SMA. The trend remains bullish however a deeper pullback cannot be ruled out. Bears can try to break below the 99.20 support and generate an extention down towards the 99.00 and 98.80 support level. A resumption of bullish movements can find resistance near the 99.40 and 99.65 levels. 
  
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.33
Today Daily Change -0.56
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 99.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.56
Daily SMA50 97.79
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.91
Previous Daily Low 99.53
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

