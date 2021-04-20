US Dollar Index Price Analysis: 100-day SMA tests DXY drop to fresh seven-week low

- DXY stays depressed, refrains to recover after the heaviest drop in 2021.
- Confluence of ascending trend line from early January, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers the key support below 100-day SMA.
- Buyers may resistance entries below the monthly resistance line.
US dollar index (DXY) remains offered around the lowest since March 04 while declining to 91.02, down 0.06% intraday, amid early Tuesday.
In doing so, the greenback gauge refreshes the multi-day bottom while staying pressured after positing the heaviest losses in the current year.
Although sustained break below 50-day SMA keeps DXY bears hopeful, 100-day SMA tests the sellers around 91.00.
Even if the US dollar gauge drops below the 91.00 threshold, a convergence of the medium-term rising trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside, near 90.80 will be the tough nut to crack for DXY sellers.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may eye the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 91.31 but the bulls are less likely to get convinced until witnessing a clear break of a downward sloping resistance line from March 31, around 91.70.
During the consolidation moves, a 50-day SMA of 91.60 will act as an extra filter to the north.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|91.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.37
|Daily SMA50
|91.59
|Daily SMA100
|91.02
|Daily SMA200
|92.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.75
|Previous Daily Low
|91.03
|Previous Weekly High
|92.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.49
|Previous Monthly High
|93.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
