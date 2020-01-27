- DXY trades near YTD highs just below he 98.00 mark.
- Wuhan virus keeps weighing on global sentiment.
- FOMC, GDP, PCE to take centre stage later this week.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is trading on a cautious tone in the area of yearly highs just below the 98.00 mark.
US Dollar Index focused on data, virus
The index has started the week slightly on the defensive, shedding some ground following Friday’s new yearly highs in levels just shy of the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
The dollar’s tight range follows the cautiousness in the global markets in response to the unremitting advance of the Wuhan coronavirus, which already killed over 80 people in China and continues to spread.
Developments surrounding the outbreak of the virus in China have prompted market participants to lean towards the safe haven universe, dragging US yields lower and therefore keeping the buck under pressure.
Nothing worth mentioning data wise in the US docket on Monday, while all the attention will be on the FOMC meeting (Wednesday) seconded in relevance by the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge (Tuesday), advanced Q4 GDP figures (Thursday) and inflation figures tracked by the PCE (Friday).
What to look for around USD
DXY extended the recent breakout of the key 200-day SMA to the proximity of the 98.00 mark, where it has lost some upside momentum for the time being. In the meantime, news from the Chinese coronavirus and uncertainty regarding the US-China ‘Phase 2’ deal underpin occasional bouts of risk aversion and maintain the dollar under scrutiny. On another scenario, the index keeps the positive view above the 200-day SMA, always supported by the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’. Later in the week, key US data releases are expected to rule the sentiment around the index in the very near term.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.01% at 97.88 and is expected to meet the next support at 97.71 (200-day SMA) seconded by 97.55 (55-day SMA) and then 97.09 (weekly low Jan.16). On the flip side, a break above 97.95 (2020 high Jan.24) would aim for 97.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and finally 98.93 (high Aug.1 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts longest weekly losing streak since November 2018
EUR/USD is looking weak, having charted its longest weekly losing streak since November 2018. An above-forecast German IFO Expectations index is needed to stave off a deeper drop. The pair needs to retake a crucial ascending trendline to invalidate bearish pressures.
GBP/USD registers three-day losing streak with eyes on BOE, Brexit
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3050 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak, hard Brexit. Tories fend off awkward details on Brexit, the EU warns the UK PM to not use the US trade deal for bargaining. Focus on Thursday’s BOE for fresh impulse.
Forex Today: China coronavirus crisis accelerates and knocks down risk, focus on German IFO
Concerns over the China Coronavirus rapid spread intensified, as the death toll rose to at least 80 and 2744 cases confirmed while the contagion spilled over across to the US, Australia, Thailand, Mongolia and South Korea. Risk-off was at full steam in Asia.
Gold: Bears seek 5 wave correction to 61.8% Fib retracement
The price of gold has been climbing in five waves on the monthly charts and could be on the verge of a correction. However, considering the geopolitical environment as well as the risks of a global pandemic of the Coronavirus.
USD/JPY: Off lows, but bearish gap remains unfilled
USD/JPY trims losses but is yet to fill the gap. The pair gapped lower at 108.89 in Asia from Friday's low of 109.17 and fell to 108.73, as the anti-risk yen picked up a bid on Coronavirus scare and on the US embassy attack in Baghdad.