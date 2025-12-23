US Dollar Index falls toward 98.00 as Fed easing expectations gain traction

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the second successive session and trading around 98.10 during the Asian hours on Tuesday.

The Greenback declines amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue easing policy. However, Fed officials remain deeply divided on the path forward. Fed President Beth Hammack said on Sunday that monetary policy is in a good position to pause and assess the effects of the 75-basis-point (bps) rate cuts on the economy during the first quarter

On Monday, Fed Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that the last few months have seen data consistent with his view of the world and that he doesn’t see a recession in the near term. Miran said that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks, adding that the need to dissent for a 50 basis points diminishes over time as rates are reduced.

The US Dollar also faces challenges as investors choose precious metals amid safe-haven demand, driven by geopolitical tensions. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would keep and maybe sell the Oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. Trump added that the US would also keep the seized ships. Moreover, Ukraine continues strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, with the latest attack damaging two vessels and two piers and igniting a fire in a Black Sea coastal village.