US Dollar Index extends the drop to 100.60 ahead of data

- DXY grinds lower and re-visits the sub-101.00 area.
- US Senate passed the $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.
- US Q4 GDP, flash Trade Balance, Initial Claims next on tap.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main rivals, is extending the downside below the 101.00 mark on Thursday.
US Dollar Index focused on House, data
The index is losing ground for the third consecutive session on Thursday, extending the drop below the 101.00 mark and finding some support in the 100.60 region for the time being.
In the meantime, the dollar remains on the defensive so far this week, particularly following the recently announced stimulus package by the Federal Reserve (Monday) and the $2 trillion COVID-19 aid bill approved by the US Senate. On the latter, the bill will now face the House of Representatives on Friday.
In the US calendar, another revision of the Q4 GDP figures is due seconded by advanced Trade Balance results, while special attention will be on the weekly Initial Claims in light of the impact of the coronavirus on the US labour market.
What to look for around USD
DXY keeps correcting lower following another rejection of the 103.00 region, or 3-year highs, earlier in the week. Further stimulus measures announced by the Fed and the US government lifted spirits in the risk-associated space and put the buck under extra downside pressure. Last week’s sharp upside in the dollar has been sustained by the solid demand in response to funding concerns, while easing monetary conditions by central banks other than the Fed have been also collaborating with the upbeat sentiment around the greenback. In the meantime, developments from the coronavirus pandemic and the global response to fight its impacts are expected to keep driving the sentiment in the global markets.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.13% at 100.80 and faces the next support at 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) followed by 99.91 (monthly high Feb.20) and then 98.50 (55-day SMA). On the flip side, a breakout of 102.99 (2020 high Mar.20) would open the door to 103.65 (monthly high December 2016) and finally 103.82 (monthly high January 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims
EUR/USD crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus. Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.
GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak
With the pandemic fears probing buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.1900 while heading into the London open. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE also tames the quote’s moves.
FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed
The risk-off sentiment remained the underlying theme in Asia this Thursday, as the market mood was fragile amid intensifying coronavirus spread on both sides of the Atlantic. The US economic aid package passed by the Senate, therefore, failed to lift the sentiment.
Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news
Gold struggles to regain the buyers’ confidence. The two-day-old descending trend line adds to the resistance. A weekly support line could challenge the pullback moves. US Senators might be called from the holidays to vote on the Coronavirus Relief Bill.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.