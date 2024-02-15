US Dollar Index consolidates around 104.70 with a negative bias, US Retail Sales eyed

- US Dollar Index faces challenges due to subdued US Treasury yields.
- The risk appetite is improved possibly on remarks from Fed officials.
- FedWatch Tool suggests a 90% chance of no rate adjustment by the Fed in March.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) grapples to recover recent losses, clinging around 104.70 during the Asian session on Thursday. The downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD) can be attributed to the decline in US Treasury yields, driven by improved risk appetite. At present, the 2-year and 10-year US yields stand at 4.55% and 4.23%, respectively. In terms of economic events, Retail Sales data and Initial Jobless Claims will be closely watched on Thursday.
Market sentiment indicates that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to maintain interest rates unchanged in the upcoming meeting. According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates steady in the March meeting has surged to nearly 90%. Additionally, there is a modest 37% probability of a rate cut in May, with the likelihood of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut increasing to around 53% in May.
Traders continue to evaluate the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook amid robust inflation data and recent statements from Fed officials. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's comments on Wednesday aimed to calm market worries by indicating that higher-than-expected consumer prices don't necessarily rule out the possibility of the Federal Reserve considering interest rate cuts in 2024.
Late on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr garnered attention by reaffirming the Fed and its core Federal Open Market Committee's confidence in the trajectory of US inflation towards the Fed's 2% target.
Dollar Index Spot: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|104.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.79
|Daily SMA50
|102.96
|Daily SMA100
|104.14
|Daily SMA200
|103.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.98
|Previous Daily Low
|104.66
|Previous Weekly High
|104.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.94
|Previous Monthly High
|103.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
