US Dollar Index consolidates around 104.70 with a negative bias, US Retail Sales eyed

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • US Dollar Index faces challenges due to subdued US Treasury yields.
  • The risk appetite is improved possibly on remarks from Fed officials.
  • FedWatch Tool suggests a 90% chance of no rate adjustment by the Fed in March.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) grapples to recover recent losses, clinging around 104.70 during the Asian session on Thursday. The downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD) can be attributed to the decline in US Treasury yields, driven by improved risk appetite. At present, the 2-year and 10-year US yields stand at 4.55% and 4.23%, respectively. In terms of economic events, Retail Sales data and Initial Jobless Claims will be closely watched on Thursday.

Market sentiment indicates that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to maintain interest rates unchanged in the upcoming meeting. According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates steady in the March meeting has surged to nearly 90%. Additionally, there is a modest 37% probability of a rate cut in May, with the likelihood of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut increasing to around 53% in May.

Traders continue to evaluate the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook amid robust inflation data and recent statements from Fed officials. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's comments on Wednesday aimed to calm market worries by indicating that higher-than-expected consumer prices don't necessarily rule out the possibility of the Federal Reserve considering interest rate cuts in 2024.

Late on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr garnered attention by reaffirming the Fed and its core Federal Open Market Committee's confidence in the trajectory of US inflation towards the Fed's 2% target.

Dollar Index Spot: important levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 104.69
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 104.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.79
Daily SMA50 102.96
Daily SMA100 104.14
Daily SMA200 103.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.98
Previous Daily Low 104.66
Previous Weekly High 104.6
Previous Weekly Low 103.94
Previous Monthly High 103.82
Previous Monthly Low 101.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.23

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates Australian jobs data-led losses below 0.6500

AUD/USD consolidates Australian jobs data-led losses below 0.6500

AUD/USD is consolidating losses below 0.6500, having met fresh supply on the downbeat Australian jobs data. The pair seems to have stalled the overnight bounce from a three-month low, albeit a modest US Dollar downtick should help cap losses ahead of key US data. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY stays pressured below 150.50, despite weak Japan's GDP data

USD/JPY stays pressured below 150.50, despite weak Japan's GDP data

USD/JPY is keeping the red intact below 150.50 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower, shrugging off the weak Japanese Q4 GDP report. A cautious risk tone is also boding well for the safe-haven Yen. US data flow awaited. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet

Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet

Gold price is building on Wednesday’s rebound from two-month lows of $1,984 early Thursday, as the US Dollar (USD) resumes correction alongside the US Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping

Bitcoin price is pumping hard, with altcoins such as Ethereum and Ripple following in line. The apex cryptocurrency continues to recover some of the ground lost during the past years.

Read more

UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes

UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes

The UK’s Office for National Statistics will release the advanced prints of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product on Thursday. At the Bank of England's latest gathering, the Monetary Policy Committee anticipates a slow but steady uptick in GDP growth over the upcoming quarters.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures