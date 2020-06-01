US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY under pressure in 10-week lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is under pressure at levels last seen in mid-March. 
  • DXY is testing a key support level near the 98.00 figure. 
  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY dropped to the 97.80/98.00 support zone while starting the week under pressure. As the move down could be exhausted, it is not clear how far the US dollar index can go down. However, if DXY can find some footing near the mentioned levels, the index might bounce. On the other hand, a break below the 97.80/98.00 area can send the index towards the 97.50 and 97.00 levels in the medium term while resistance could be seen near the 98.50, 98.70 and 99.00 levels.
   
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.83
Today Daily Change -0.45
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 98.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.61
Daily SMA50 99.8
Daily SMA100 99.04
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.55
Previous Daily Low 97.94
Previous Weekly High 99.98
Previous Weekly Low 97.94
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data

EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data

EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs

GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs

GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.

Read more

Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains

Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains

The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,740 during the Asian trading hours before losing its traction. After dropping toward $1,730, however, the pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness during the American trading hours and now looks to close in the positive territory. 

Gold News

WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures